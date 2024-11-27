NFL News: Andy Reid suggests Patrick Mahomes could recover key Super Bowl champions vs Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will continue their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl win on Friday, when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, the team received bad news as Andy Reid confirmed Patrick Mahomes will miss a key teammate, but the coach appeared to have a positive announcement on Wednesday.

During his press conference, the Chiefs head coach provided an encouraging update on running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu, suggesting that both Super Bowl LVIII champs could return against the Raiders.

“As long as they’re OK,” Reid said of Pacheco and Omenihu ahead of Wednesday’s practice session. “I mean, we’ll check on it again today. I’ve been trying to take it day-by-day, if they’re good after today, then we’ll play them.”

Both players were full participants both on Tuesday and Wednesday, so barring any setback on Thursday’s walkthrough, they are expected to suit up when the Chiefs play the division rivals in the Black Friday Game.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on the sidelines after a play against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Needless to say, this is a huge boost for Reid’s team as the Chiefs can already clinch a playoff berth this week. And of course, Pacheco’s return would give Mahomes’ offense an upgrade.

Pacheco, Omenihu’s return gives Reid, Mahomes’ Chiefs a boost

While Kareem Hunt’s return made the team forget about his absence, having Pacheco back will make the Chiefs’ backfield even stronger. The 25-year-old has been on the sidelines since Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, when he was placed on Injured Reserve after fracturing his fibula in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Omeninhu, on the other hand, hasn’t played since the 2024 AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, when he suffered a torn ACL. Now, he’s ready to join a defense that has been crucial for the reigning champions, saving Mahomes and the offense more than once.

Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs continue to lose players to injury

These are some positive news for the team after losing more players due to injury. On Tuesday, the Chiefs confirmed Reid and Mahomes will be without another weapon as tight end Peyton Hendershot went to IR.

The team will also be without kicker Spencer Shrader, who had filled Harrison Butker’s vacancy, with the starting kicker heading to IR before the Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Shrader picked up a hamstring injury during Monday practice. His replacement will be Nick Wright, a familiar face for Reid and Mahomes as the 28-year-old had two stints in Kansas City in 2022.