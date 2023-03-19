Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-1 during El Clásico on Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions regarding the VAR's controversial decision to disallowed Marco Asensio's goal.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-1 during El Clásico on Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou. This means that the Catalans will stay at the top of La Liga standings, and extend their advantage to 12 points over their bitter rivals. However, Madrid fans weren't happy with some of the VAR decisions.

The visitors opened the scoring with an own goal by Araujo, after a good attack from Vinicius Jr. However, Xavi’s team didn’t waste time and before the end of the first half, Sergi Roberto appeared to put them 1-1.

During the second half, both teams had chances, as neither side was dominating. However, Ancelotti’s side was closer to the victory, as Marco Asensio, coming from the bench, scored the 1-2 but it was ruled out due to offside. Madrid fans weren’t happy.

Asensio’s goal was ruled out due to offside

After the goal was disallowed, fans also went to social media to respond to Asensio’s celebration after the player has been linked to a move to Barcelona. Here’s the funniest memes and reactions:







