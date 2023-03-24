The question is on top of many soccer fans' minds as Bayern Munich are alive in every competition at the moment.

It is news that has shaken the Bundesliga to the core, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly being sacked from the club, and will be replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. The question is why?

Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter, "Bayern are parting company with Nagelsmann with immediate effect," while BILD stated, "Bayern have come to the conclusion that Nagelsmann is the main culprit" for the club’s “bad form”. Bad form is an incredible reason as Bayern are only two points back of Borussia Dortmund in the league, the club is in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals, and are still alive in the DFB Pokal cup.

Many pundits have pointed to the recent “spy” in the Bayern locker room as one of the main issues and a breakdown between club and coach, while Sky Sports have indicated that the Bayern board was not happy that the club had only won 5 of their last 10 games.

Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern directors not on the same page

According to the Sky Sports report, Julian Nagelsmann and the bosses at the club were not seeing eye to eye, it is the only way to explain how a club sacks a coach that has lost only three games the whole year and is undefeated in the Champions League.

Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidzic stated over the weekend at their defeat to Bayern Leverkusen, "This is not what Bayern Munich stands for. We lost everything, we let ourselves be overwhelmed by a team that came from playing on Thursday. Rarely have I experienced so little drive, so little mentality, so little assertiveness."

It has been reported that the atmosphere around the club was not well especially after Nagelsmann’s tactics were leaked from the club to German outlet BILD. Nagelsmann’s passing and running tactics were all on display to the displeasure of the German manager.

At only 35, Nagelsmann has coached three teams and has a sensational 169-67-79 record and has won three titles all with Bayern Munich. Reports indicate that Thomas Tuchel is set to step in to take over the club.