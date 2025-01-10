Trending topics:
NBA

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd makes something clear about Klay Thompson's quiet night vs Portland

The Dallas Mavericks secured a hard-fought win over the Portland Trail Blazers, despite a lackluster performance from Klay Thompson. Head coach Jason Kidd addressed the four-time NBA champion’s struggles postgame, offering a clear perspective on the situation.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on November 14, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Dallas Mavericks secured a critical 117-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center, despite an uncharacteristically quiet performance from NBA star Klay Thompson. Head coach Jason Kidd offered clarity on the star’s reduced role and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to adapt.

“21 minutes tonight for Klay, quiet night. Was it just one of those nights for him? Is everything okay there?” a reporter asked Jason Kidd during the postgame press conference in Dallas, in a clip shared by Joey Mistretta on X. Kidd responded with confidence. “Yeah, he’s fine. It’s just about understanding that we’re a team. His teammates picked him up tonight, and he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”

Thompson’s quiet night was his least productive performance since joining the Mavericks. In 21 minutes on the court, the former Warriors star managed just three points, shooting 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds and four assists but failed to make his usual impact.

Recognizing the need for fresh solutions, Kidd turned to his supporting cast, which delivered in spades. P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Jaden Hardy each scored over 20 points, while Naji Marshall, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Quentin Grimes provided key contributions to secure the win.

Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on as they play the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of the game at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Overcoming adversity without Doncic and Irving

Thompson’s struggles were far from the Mavericks‘ only challenge on Thursday. The team was once again without its two superstars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who missed their fourth consecutive game due to injuries. Doncic is recovering from a calf strain, while Irving continues to deal with a bulging disc in his back.

Despite these setbacks, Dallas displayed resilience and character. It’s big—it just shows the character of the team,” Kidd said postgame. “It shows the depth of the team. This group is going to have some time together, get a rhythm, and put their best foot forward. Their energy and effort are high, and we found a way to win tonight.”

Looking ahead: Mavericks’ upcoming challenges

With the victory, the Mavericks improved to 22-16, solidifying their hold on fifth place in the Western Conference standings. However, their path forward remains challenging. Up next are two pivotal home games against the Denver Nuggets, direct competitors in the playoff race.

As Dallas awaits the return of its stars, Kidd and the supporting cast will aim to continue their momentum and build on the team’s strong depth. Sunday’s matchup against Denver will provide another opportunity for the Mavericks to prove they can contend, even when faced with adversity.

