NFL News: Russell Wilson's key teammate firmly confirms he will leave Steelers if Pittsburgh loses to Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing much more than a potential season-ending wild-card round game against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL playoffs. The possibility of finishing the cycle is latent for many important faces, so the pressure multiplies, even for Russell Wilson.

The Steelers have not won a playoff game in the last eight years, a precedent that forces them to make tough decisions in the event of a playoff exit. Pittsburgh are confident they can overcome the four-game losing streak that has prevented Wilson’s side from taking the lead in the AFC North.

With quarterbacks Wilson and Justin Fields having to renew their contracts due to expire at the end of the current season, the Steelers are already evaluating a roster composition with some variations for the 2025 NFL season. The case of the two Pittsburgh stars is not the only one that presents a deadline in their time with the team.

Wilson’s teammate warns he’ll leave the Steelers if they lose to the Ravens

Running back Najee Harris was pessimistic about his future in Pittsburgh. Wilson’s teammate claimed his career with the Steelers would be over if they failed to beat the Ravens. “This is a production business, obviously. It’s going to be what it has to be. If you say you did your best, that’s all you can do,” Harris told DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by Jeremiah Moon #48 of the Baltimore Ravens

Harris is in the final year of his contract this season and all indications are that Pittsburgh will release Wilson’s key weapon in exchange for another option, such as running back Jaylen Warren. Harris, formerly of the Alabama Crimson Tide, is in his fourth season with the Steelers.

Who else can leave the Steelers if Pittsburgh loses to the Ravens?

The Steelers’ result in Baltimore on Saturday will decide the fate of several key players. George Pickens is another who, like Harris, may not receive a contract extension, adding to the situations of Fileds and Wilson. It is expected that one of them will not remain on the roster if the defeat is completed next weekend.

At the same time, there have been rumors linking head coach Mike Tomlin with the Chicago Bears, who are in the market for a new coach and would be keen to interview the Steelers coach, who has been in charge since 2007. However, Tomlin is now focused on the play-offs, as is everyone in Pittsburgh.