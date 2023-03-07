Paris Saint-Germain head into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 aiming to turn things around, but a Bayern Munich star warned they won't let Kylian Mbappe shine in Germany.

A potentially season-defining game for Paris Saint-Germain is upon us. On Wednesday, March 8, PSG visit Bayern Munich in Germany in the return leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Christophe Galtier's men arrive in this game in high spirits, but they have plenty of work to do since the Bavarians are leading the series thanks to their 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes three weeks ago.

PSG will have to overcome Neymar's absence, but they will have Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on board. However, Bayern legend Thomas Muller warned his team has a plan in place to prevent the Frenchman from creating any danger.

Thomas Muller says Bayern have a plan to stop Kylian Mbappe

"Kylian, by his profile, logically represents a danger," Muller said in his press conference, as quoted by Goal. "He is the player who scores the most for PSG. We have to think about how to stop him, but this is a team sport.

"It's not a question of stopping one player. We have to reduce his space in the middle and we are brave enough to go one-on-one with him. If he passes a first player, there will be another one behind. The whole world loves to watch him play football, but tomorrow we won't want to watch him. If our plan is effective, he won't have fun."

Mbappe started on the bench in the first leg, which is why many wonder what could have been for PSG if he had been on the field from the get-go. Now, the French superstar is carrying much of the team's continental aspirations.