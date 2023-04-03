Bayern will face Freiburg for the 2022-2023 DFB-Pokal quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It will be a really interesting game between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Bundesliga. On the one hand there will be Bayern Munich, who after their great victory against Borussia Dortmund managed to reach the top of the standings, which is why they are now the current leaders of the Bundesliga.

Of course, they will now be looking to repeat the performance achieved in the Bundesliga in this DFB-Pokal, and they have a tough opponent ahead of them. Freiburg are currently in 4th place in the standings, and after the 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin, they were a bit far behind the leaders. That is why this competition becomes of great importance, and they will seek to surprise Bayern.

Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 5)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 5)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: Das Erste, Sky Sport Mix, Servus TV, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+, ESPN2

