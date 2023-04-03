Bayern and Freiburg will face against each other this Tuesday, April 4 in what will be the 2022-2023 DFB-Pokal quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be a really interesting game between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Bundesliga. On the one hand there will be Bayern Munich, who after their great victory against Borussia Dortmund managed to reach the top of the standings, which is why they are now the current leaders of the Bundesliga.
Of course, they will now be looking to repeat the performance achieved in the Bundesliga in this DFB-Pokal, and they have a tough opponent ahead of them. Freiburg are currently in 4th place in the standings, and after the 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin, they were a bit far behind the leaders. That is why this competition becomes of great importance, and they will seek to surprise Bayern.
Bayern vs Freiburg: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (April 5)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 5)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Freiburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: Das Erste, Sky Sport Mix, Servus TV, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+, ESPN2