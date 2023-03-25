The three goals scored by Romelu Lukaku gave Belgium and their new manager Domenico Tedesco a great start to their qualification campaign. The 29-year-old striker then sent an important message to all of his critics via his social media accounts.

Sweden and Belgium met in a qualifying match for the UEFA 2024 Euro Championship. The Red Devils dominated play from the opening whistle, and in the 35th minute, Romelu Lukaku scored his first of three goals on a header to the bottom left corner.

A corner kick and an assist from Dodi Lukebakio set up the Inter striker for his second goal in the 49th minute. Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden entered the game in the 73rd minute, making him the oldest player in the Euro Qualifiers of all time.

The 41-year-old attempted a fantastic header from the center of the box, but his effort was denied. Belgium eventually made it 3-0 shortly afterward, as Lukaku completed his hat trick in the 82nd minute.

How did Romelu Lukaku silence his critics on social media?

In a 3-0 victory against Sweden on Friday, Romelu Lukaku scored a hat trick and addressed his doubters head-on. Following the game, he shared a few Instagram stories, including one in which he seemingly responded to his critics with a silencing gesture.

With the national team, Lukaku has played 105 times, scoring 71 goals. The winner of the 2021 Serie A title with Inter, where he is currently on loan from Chelsea, also shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "A new era has begun. Great performance by the whole team."