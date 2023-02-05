Boca Juniors will play against Central Cordoba today, February 5 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).
The last champions, Boca Juniors, began their defense of the title won a couple of months ago in a great way: it was a 1-0 victory against Atletico Tucuman with a goal from Oscar Romero. Now they want to achieve their second consecutive victory and be among the leaders of this 2023 Argentine League.
Their rivals will be Central Cordoba, who have really had a difficult start to the season since in the first two Matchdays they have to face River in the first (2-0 defeat) and Boca Juniors in the second. They will seek to recover from the bad result against the "Millonarios" and try to get at least a draw on their visit to La Boca.
Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Canada: 5:30 PM
Croatia: 11:30 PM
Israel: 12:30 AM (February 6)
Italy: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 11:30 PM
Switzerland: 11:30 PM
United States: 5:30 PM (ET)
Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, TNT Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: fanatiz canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
International: AFA Play, Fanatiz International, Onefootball
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: cool tv
Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), Fanatiz, VIX+, TyC Sports International