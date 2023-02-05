Boca Juniors will receive Central Cordoba today for Matchday 2 of the 2023 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Boca Juniors will play against Central Cordoba today, February 5 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

The last champions, Boca Juniors, began their defense of the title won a couple of months ago in a great way: it was a 1-0 victory against Atletico Tucuman with a goal from Oscar Romero. Now they want to achieve their second consecutive victory and be among the leaders of this 2023 Argentine League.

Their rivals will be Central Cordoba, who have really had a difficult start to the season since in the first two Matchdays they have to face River in the first (2-0 defeat) and Boca Juniors in the second. They will seek to recover from the bad result against the "Millonarios" and try to get at least a draw on their visit to La Boca.

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 PM

Canada: 5:30 PM

Croatia: 11:30 PM

Israel: 12:30 AM (February 6)

Italy: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 10:30 PM

Serbia: 11:30 PM

Switzerland: 11:30 PM

United States: 5:30 PM (ET)

Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, TNT Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fanatiz canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: AFA Play, Fanatiz International, Onefootball

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: cool tv

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), Fanatiz, VIX+, TyC Sports International