Brazil U20 take on Colombia U20 at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali. The Brazilians are one of the big favorites to win the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Brazil won the first game of the group stage 3-0 against Peru, and during the second game they scored three goals again to win 3-1 against Argentina.

Colombia have a good record, they are at the third spot of the Group A’s standings, they drew a game against Paraguay 1-1 and won a recent one against Peru 2-1.

Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20: Kick-Off Time

Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Wednesday, January 25 at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali.

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Austria: 12:30 AM January 26

Bolivia: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Colombia: 7:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 AM January 26

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Panama: 7:30 PM

Peru: 7:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 AM January 26

United States: 7:30 PM

Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: SporTV

Colombia: Caracol Play, Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol TV

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

North Macedonia: MaxTV Go

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal: Canal 11

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: Fanatiz International