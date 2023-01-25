Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali. The Brazilians are one of the big favorites to win the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Brazil won the first game of the group stage 3-0 against Peru, and during the second game they scored three goals again to win 3-1 against Argentina.
Colombia have a good record, they are at the third spot of the Group A’s standings, they drew a game against Paraguay 1-1 and won a recent one against Peru 2-1.
Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20: Kick-Off Time
Brazil U20 and Colombia U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Wednesday, January 25 at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in Santiago de Cali.
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Austria: 12:30 AM January 26
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Colombia: 7:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 AM January 26
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Panama: 7:30 PM
Peru: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 AM January 26
United States: 7:30 PM
Brazil U20 vs Colombia U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: SporTV
Colombia: Caracol Play, Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol TV
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: Sport1 Extra, DAZN
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
North Macedonia: MaxTV Go
Panama: Nex
Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Portugal: Canal 11
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: Fanatiz International