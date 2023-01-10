It's been nearly a month since Argentina beat France at the Qatar 2022 final, but the game continues to be a talking point. In fact, a World Cup winner with Brazil claims the result was not fair.

When Lionel Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, it felt like not only Argentina was happy about it. Most people around the globe wanted to see him win the coveted trophy, since it was the only thing pending in his brilliant résumé.

However, the Argentine national team also made a lot of enemies throughout their successful campaign. Not only in their quarterfinal against the Netherlands, but also during the grand final.

While Emiliano Martinez's mind games in the shootout and his post-match celebrations drew a lot of critics, others even believe Argentina weren't fair winners. In fact, 1970 World Cup winner with Brazil Cajú said France were "robbed."

Brazilian World Cup winner Caju slams Argentina

"The Argentines robbed France, it's too much," Caju told Le Parisien. He backed up his strong statement with a couple of situations that happened during the game and eventually made an impact on the result. "There was no foul on Di Maria and their last goal should have been offside."

Argentina took the lead in the final after referee Szymon Marciniak awarded them a penalty when Ousmane Dembele apparently tripped Angel Di Maria, but for Caju it wasn't a foul. The other situation he mentioned is Messi's extra time goal that put his side 3-2, doing reference to Lautaro Martinez's position in the build up.

Either way, France tied the game and forced the penalties, where there was nothing to complain about. Dibu Martinez saved one shot, France missed another, and La Albiceleste were clinical to win the series 4-2.