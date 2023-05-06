In a very shocking statement, Carlo Ancelotti recognized his era with Real Madrid could be close to an end. Read here to check out the details.

Real Madrid are ready to play Osasuna in the final of Copa del Rey. The Spanish Cup is a must win for Carlo Ancelotti and his players as La Liga is virtually lost 14 points behind Barcelona and already falling to third place in the standings surpassed by Atletico Madrid.

This is the most important week of the season for Real Madrid. After the final at La Cartuja in Sevilla, they will have to face Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League. There's no margin of error.

Of course, a big question is what will happen with Carlo Ancelotti and his future with the club. So far, there have been many rumors about him taking a new job as coach of Brazil's national team. This was his very shocking answer prior to the final.

Carlo Ancelotti admits this could be his last final with Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti held a press conference prior to the final of Copa del Rey against Osasuna. The legendary coach gave a very honest answer about his future with Real Madrid.

"I always think before a final, personally, that this could be the last one. I thought it in 2003 and I think it now. We have to enjoy this moment, because these are special games. To play a final always gives a lot of illusion."

The coach also talked about many rumors which point out his job is at risk depending on this week. "I play the final of Copa del Rey and a semifinal (laughs). That's all. My life is not on the line. My life is fine. It's just the final of a Spanish Cup and, after that, we have a semifinal to prepare. Of course it would be better to prepare it with a trophy in the house. After that, whatever happens, my future is clear. My contract ends on June of 2024."

Ancelotti also assured Real Madrid are not thinking at all in the blockbuster matchup with Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League. "We're not thinking in the day after. We'll go with all the energy of the world to win another title. The players are on the same page and very motivated."