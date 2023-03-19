Carlo Ancelotti laughed at VAR and the controversial decision to disallow Marco Asensio's goal for Real Madrid. Read here to check out his amazing reaction.

Real Madrid lost almost any chance to win the 2022-2023 La Liga thanks to a 2-1 defeat at Barcelona. It was a crushing match for Carlo Ancelotti and his players because they had the advantage early and then, in a very controversial call, VAR took away a possible victory from them.

The game was crucial for Real Madrid. If they had won, the gap between them and Barcelona would have been reduced to only six points with twelve matches remaining. Now, the difference is of 12 points and, considering the calendar, it's almost impossible for Xavi's team to lose the title.

Marco Asensio's goal on minute 81' seemed to give Real Madrid a great victory at Camp Nou. However, VAR intervened for an offside, the score didn't count and later Barcelona got the victory thanks to Franck Kessie. In a span of only ten minutes, La Liga had a shocking turn of events. At the end of the game, Carlo Ancelotti exploded.

Carlo Ancelotti laughs at VAR after Marco Asensio's goal against Barcelona

Following the game against Barcelona, and the controversial call in Marco Asensio's goal, Carlo Ancelotti had an incredible reaction when a reporter asked him about the play. The truth is the decision was millimetric.

"We deserved to win. The match was already won. There's doubt in that goal that was disallowed. You think it was offside (laughs)? We have to accept it, but I'm left in doubt. There's nothing sure about it. I believe we have the benefit of the doubt. We've tried everyhting right until the end. We lost a bit of balance. The game has been really good. We leave this match with the confidence that we can finish well the season."

Carlo Ancelotti also talked about the 12-point difference with Barcelona in La Liga. "We are going to fight until the end. We don't think about that. It's a sad loss mentally, but, the team have played really well and we're gonna fight for everything."