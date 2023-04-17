The FC Barcelona coach claimed his team is not used to play with sun, which is why the Real Madrid manager made something clear.

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by Getafe in the weekend, and Xavi Hernandez took many by surprise in his post-match press conference. Among the reasons that explained the tie, the coach mentioned the sun.

"The match schedule? We're used to playing without the sun, to playing at night," Xavi said. "But we have to get used to it, next Sunday we will play again at this time, I don't want it to sound like an excuse but we have to adapt."

Only a day later, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Xavi's comments in his pre-game conference ahead of the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea. Here's what he had to say.

Ancelotti says the sun is not an excuse

"For us, the most important thing is to play football," Ancelotti said. "I honestly believe that there are teams that are more used to playing in the afternoon than at night, but there's a calendar that demands you to play at different times. You always have to be prepared".

While it wasn't exactly a jab at the Barcelona coach, Carletto did make it clear he would never complain about the sun. And he has a point, professional teams have to adapt to play at different times of the day.