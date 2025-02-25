Not Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Michel Platini names the greatest soccer player of all time

Michel Platini knows what it means to leave a lasting legacy in soccer. The French icon became the first player in history to win the Ballon d’Or in three consecutive years. Yet, when it comes to naming the greatest player of all time, Platini has never put his own name above other legends.

Much like the global spotlight that has long been fixed on the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Platini had his own era of comparisons—this time with the late Diego Maradona.

“As I said years ago, what Zidane could do with a soccer ball, Maradona could do with an orange. He could have been a street performer as easily as he was a footballer,” Platini once said in an interview with L’Equipe. “That’s just how Maradona lived and grew up—as a juggler”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, when asked who stood above Maradona in his eyes, Platini didn’t hesitate to name Dutch legend Johan Cruyff. “It’s complicated to call Maradona the best player in history. I played against him, but for me, the best was Cruyff,” he explained.

Johan Cruyff of the Netherlands in action during the 1974 World Cup. (IMAGO / WEREK)

Advertisement

Of course, any discussion of all-time greats must include Pelé, and Platini didn’t shy away from acknowledging the Brazilian’s otherworldly talent. “Pelé also won the 1970 World Cup, and he wasn’t human—he was something else,” he once said.

Advertisement

see also Not Messi nor Ronaldo: Andrea Pirlo reveals his pick for the best free-kick taker in history

Platini also highlighted how much national rivalries factored into the Maradona-Pelé debate: “If the Maradona-Pelé rivalry exists, it’s because of the rivalry between Argentina and Brazil, with both countries wanting to claim the greatest player in history as their own”.

Advertisement

Platini’s take on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate

Platini has also been vocal about the modern-day rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The French legend waded into the heated discussion ahead of the 2014 Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he made headlines by asserting that neither Messi nor Ronaldo deserved the award that year. Instead, Platini argued, it should have gone to a member of Germany’s World Cup-winning squad.

“In a World Cup year, the award should automatically go to a player who had a great tournament. Remember, in 2006, it went to Cannavaro (Fabio),” Platini said during an interview with RTP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his stance on the 2014 award, Platini expressed gratitude for witnessing the brilliance of both players during his lifetime. “We have two extraordinary players in Europe, the best two: Ronaldo and Messi. Some people prefer one, others prefer the other. I love both because they embody what soccer is all about. One is tall and fast, the other short and agile. It’s a beautiful story,” Platini concluded.