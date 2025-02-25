As NFL coaches and general managers prepare for the upcoming scouting combine in Indianapolis, reporters are eager to hear their insights on the season ahead. Among them, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane addressed the media, offering updates on the team’s roster and breaking his silence on Von Miller’s future.

With “Bills Mafia” hoping for positive news and expecting the team to build on last season’s performance, Beane discussed several key topics at the combine. One of the main takeaways was his unwavering commitment to strengthening the roster with top-tier talent.

Naturally, Miller’s contract situation came up, prompting Beane to weigh in on the veteran pass rusher’s future in Buffalo. “Last year, we tried to work on a restructure for him, and we wanted to ensure he got the best possible deal. We have a lot of respect for him and everything he has done for the team,” Beane said.

Beane added: “As the year went on, he showed he can still play. Any decisions, we’re still working through all that.” His remarks leave the door open for Miller to remain with the team next season, despite concerns about his age and recent form.

Von Miller, linebacker for the Buffalo Bills

Beane addresses roster decisions for the upcoming season

With Von Miller’s status still uncertain—though trending in a positive direction—Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed other key positions heading into the offseason. Notably, he acknowledged the team’s depth at cornerback, where Kahlil Shakir remains one of the main options. “We have Kahlil here and some other guys… We’ll look into free agency and the draft,” Beane told reporters. “You got to tackle. You got to be physical.”

Beane also touched on the defensive line, emphasizing the need for versatility. “You start with measurables. You want different pieces for different matchups. You don’t always need run stuffers… But you can’t have a roster full of guys who can’t stop the run,” he explained.

When asked about contract extensions for key players, Beane remained measured, acknowledging that evaluations are ongoing. “We’ve got a number of guys you could argue deserve extensions… Some conversations haven’t started yet,” he said.

Von Miller reflects on his future in Buffalo

As Miller approaches his 36th birthday in 2025, the veteran linebacker was candid about his future with the team. According to Sports Illustrated, he reiterated his commitment to Buffalo while acknowledging the uncertainty that comes with the game.

“I want to be here. I don’t want to speak for them, but I think they want me here, too,” Miller said. “Like I said before, if you want to make God laugh, start making plans. But I plan on being a Buffalo Bill for sure.”

Miller also reflected on the challenges he faced last season, admitting he had questioned whether it might be his final year in the league. “To be honest with you, last season, I really didn’t know. That could have easily been my last year,” he admitted. “Struggling on the football field, struggling off the football field… I was really just trying to find myself.”