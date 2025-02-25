The Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX was followed by uncertainty around Travis Kelce‘s future in the NFL. Many weeks after the game, Andy Reid addressed this situation.

During his media availability at the NFL Combine on Tuesday, the Chiefs head coach was asked whether he’s talked to Kelce about the tight end’s potential retirement: “I did, and that’s up to Travis.”

But far from expanding too much on the subject, Reid revealed his biggest advice for Kelce, which also goes for the rest of his players in Kansas City after a crushing Super Bowl loss in New Orleans.

“At this point, get out of town and relax, that’s kind of my motto for this guys,” Reid explained. “… Step back, take care of that, then we’ll talk. For right now, that’s what he’s doing.“

Travis Kelce #87 and Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs look on in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Travis Kelce contemplating NFL retirement after 12 years with Chiefs

The 2024 season was the 12th year in the NFL for Kelce, who turns 36 in October. A victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX could’ve seen him end his career on a high, but instead, the player suffered one of his toughest losses since turning pro.

Speaking to his brother, Jason, on their “New Heights” podcast, Kelce left the door open on retiring from the NFL this offseason. However, he will think it through before making a decision.

“I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year. Right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road,” Kelce said. “I’m kicking every can that I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches, understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing.

“… That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body. It’s a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set for yourself. That process can be grueling. … As you see yourself or not feel yourself have the success that you once used to have, it’s a tough pill to swallow. On top of that, to not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team’s counting on you, man, those are all extremely hard things to. … It’s just a tough reality.”

Reid wants Kelce, Chiefs to clear their minds after Super Bowl LIX loss

Kelce still has a year left on his contract, but his motivation to continue playing football at the highest level remains uncertain. In the meantime, Reid wants him and the rest of his players to clear their minds after an unexpected Super Bowl setback.

“It was a bad day to have a bad day. … We didn’t play very well and certainly didn’t coach very well,” Reid said about the loss to Philadelphia, as quoted by Mike Jones of The Athletic.