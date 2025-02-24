Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson makes blunt admission ahead of the 2025 NFL season

The Detroit Lions‘ latest campaign led some members of the franchise to make the decision to take a leap in their careers and seek new opportunities ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Aidan Hutchinson, who missed much of the season due to a serious injury, was outspoken when addressing the team’s moves and how they could impact the short term.

Although head coach Dan Campbell managed to keep his position, the departures of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn could prove to be a tough blow for the team. Johnson stepped down as offensive coordinator to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, while Glenn is no longer the Lions’ defensive coordinator and will take over as the new HC for the New York Jets starting this season.

In a recent appearance on ‘The Squeeze’ podcast, Hutchinson made his feelings clear about the overhaul within the Detroit staff, emphasizing how important it is that Dan Campbell will remain for another season with the Lions.

“I don’t care who they bring. Obviously keeping Dan (Campbell) there is what we all want. But coordinators, position coaches, it doesn’t matter. As long as we have the right guys in the locker room and those foundation guys on offense and on defense, you can roll anyone in there to call the plays,” he started.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell react after a fourth quarter safety during a game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be the playmakers who are making those plays on Sundays. As long as we keep our core group and keep everyone there, we’re going to stay in this window of winning,” he finally concluded.

Two key departures in Detroit

Last season in the NFL, the Detroit Lions were undoubtedly one of the top contenders, as well as one of the biggest revelations in the NFC. Many attribute this success to the outstanding performance of Dan Campbell’s coaching staff.

It will be a matter of seeing how the Lions adjust to the departures of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn moving forward. The former OC joined the Chicago Bears as their new head coach and will remain in the NFC, while Aaron Glenn decided to head to the AFC East to become the new HC head coach of the New York Jets.

John Morton has stepped in to replace Johnson after his most recent role as Pass Game Coordinator with the Denver Broncos. On the defensive side, the Lions turned to a familiar face: Kelvin Sheppard will take over the role after serving as the team’s Linebackers Coach.

Hutchinson’s status following his injury

In mid-October of last year, Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fracture to his left tibia and fibula, one of the most shocking injuries in recent NFL history. His recovery was lengthy, but the defensive end remains confident that he will be ready to start in Week 1 alongside his team.

After undergoing surgery and spending several months in recovery, Hutchinson was recently seen running on the field, leading many to believe his recovery is progressing smoothly. Dan Campbell should be able to count on him for the upcoming season if needed.