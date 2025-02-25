The New York Giants had a disappointing season, finishing at the bottom of the NFC East standings. After making the playoffs in 2022, expectations were high. However, injuries and inconsistent play derailed their 2024 NFL campaign. Quarterback struggles, offensive line issues, and a lack of explosive plays hurt their chances of competing. With those struggles in mind, many fans continue to reflect on Saquon Barkley’s departure to Philadelphia Eagles. In response, Giants GM Joe Schoen addressed the running back’s exit.

“I’m happy for Saquon…Obviously he went on to win the Super Bowl. And we wish him nothing but the best. [You’re] always gonna evaluate all the decisions you make, and we were at a different place in our build, and again, [I] love Saquon and wish him nothing but the best,” stated Joe Schoen as reported by Zach Berman.

Barkley’s departure from the Giants was one of the biggest moves of the last offseason, and he wasted no time proving his value. Joining the Eagles gave Barkley a better opportunity to compete, and he played a crucial role in their Super Bowl run. Meanwhile, the Giants struggled offensively, finishing with one of the league’s worst rushing attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barkley’s departure was part of the Giants’ restructuring plan. However, it came at the cost of short-term success, drawing heavy criticism from fans. Losing a key offensive weapon hurt the team, especially as Saquon Barkley went on to prove his value with the Eagles, playing a vital role in their Super Bowl run.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Now, the Giants must focus on replacing his production and strengthening the roster. If they fail to bring in the right pieces, Barkley’s departure will continue to serve as a painful reminder of what they sacrificed.

Advertisement

see also Motivated Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux issues warning to NFL teams ahead of 2025 season

Saquon Barkley’s tenure with the New York Giants was highly successful

Saquon Barkley made an immediate impact after the New York Giants selected him second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. His rookie season ranked among the best in franchise history. He rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Over six seasons, Barkley dominated as a dual-threat playmaker. He recorded 5,211 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He also added 2,254 receiving yards and eight scores through the air.

Advertisement

For Saquon Barkley, the Giants will always have a place in his heart. He even had some kind words for his former team: “I’d be naive to think that they weren’t supportive to me over the last six years. Obviously a few of them were disappointed with my decision, but the way I look at it, all the things that happened over there and the love I have for them is the reason that I’m able to have the success I’m having now,” as reported by New York Post.