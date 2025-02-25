Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 925 career goals with great header for Al Nassr vs Al Wehda

In a hard-fought match, Cristiano Ronaldo guided Al Nassr to a crucial lead, cementing his place as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to showcase his elite goal-scoring ability in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese striker found the net in Al Nassr’s match against Al Wehda Mecca, further cementing his dominance. With this goal, he overtook Karim Benzema as the league’s top scorer, reaching 17 goals this season. This crucial goal also helps Al Nassr strengthen its position in the race for an AFC Champions League spot.

*Developing story

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo

