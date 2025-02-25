Trending topics:
Where to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami take on Sporting Kansas City for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

Inter Miami will play against Sporting Kansas City for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Sporting KC live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Inter Miami kicked off their season on a strong note with a win in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup opener, but their MLS debut fell short of expectations in a 2-2 draw against New York City FC. Now, Lionel Messi and company must shift their focus to securing their spot in the next round.

Holding the advantage, they can’t afford to be complacent, especially against a determined Sporting Kansas City side that has already proven to be a formidable opponent capable of pulling off an upset.

When will the Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City will be played this Tuesday, February 25 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Joaquin Fernandez of Sporting Kansas City – Omar Vega/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Inter Miami coach makes a bold statement on Messi’s reaction to the referee vs. New York

How to watch Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, TUDN, Tubi.

