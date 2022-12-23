The England midfielder has had a down season in the Premier League and at the moment does not figure in the top 5 chances creators per 90 minutes.

The World Cup is over, and the Premier League is back as focus now shifts back to the major competitions in Europe. Chelsea is sitting eighth on a three-game losing streak looking to get their first three points in five games.

Bournemouth will be the first team Chelsea will face on the return from the World Cup break with Graham Potter on the hot seat and many pundits questioning if he makes it to the new year. Chelsea has been a convoluted mess of star signings who simply do not gel together.

Potter will need his attacking pieces to create chances and will turn to Mason Mount, who had a disappointing World Cup, to turn it up a notch. Still at the moment Mount is not among the top 5 chances creators per 90 minutes at Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic Chelsea’s top chance creator per 90min

According to OptaJoe, Mount does not figure in the top 5 and only has 2 goals and 2 assists in 14 games this season. More is expected from Mount who has not been able to take Chelsea by the horns and command on the field.

Even more shocking is that Christian Pulisic is the top chances creator per 90 minutes with 2, the American has only started three matches this season and has 1 goal and 1 assist less than Mount who has seen considerable more playing time.

The top chances creators per 90 minutes are:

2 - Christian Pulisic

1.7 - Raheem Sterling

1.4 - Conor Gallagher

1.1 - Mateo Kovacic

1.1 - César Azpilicueta

After Pulisic’s World Cup with the USMNT pundits have noted that it might be time for the American to get an extended run of games, while Mount, the player the club has built around may need to see time on the bench to find his level of play which was missing yet again in Qatar.