In Week 10, Tua Tagovailoa made a reckless tackle that nearly resulted in another concussion, and the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins has now been brutally honest about his mistake against the Los Angeles Rams.

During Week 10, the Miami Dolphins faced a scary moment against the Los Angeles Rams. Tua Tagovailoa attempted a tackle after throwing an interception, leading with his head and nearly suffering another concussion in his career.

Earlier this year, Tagovailoa collided head-first into the chest of Bills’ player Damar Hamlin, resulting in his third official NFL concussion. This incident led many analysts and fans to speculate it could mark the end of his career.

The quarterback was placed on injured reserve to consult specialists about his health. Recently returning to the field, there remains concern about the risk of another concussion that could impact his life beyond football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa gets real about his reckless tackle attempt vs. Rams

Concussions are a serious matter for any athlete, and Tagovailoa has already sustained three official concussions in the NFL. However, it seems he may still be learning to avoid risky plays.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa another wide receiver amid Tyrek Hill's crisis

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Tagovailoa suffered his third career concussion, prompting specialists to advise him to consider retirement. But the quarterback chose to continue playing, pledging to take extra precautions.

Advertisement

Despite this, the former Alabama star nearly faced another concussion this season. In Week 10 against the Rams, Tagovailoa was intercepted by linebacker Christian Rozeboom and immediately tried to tackle him.

Advertisement

However, his tackling technique was unrefined. He lowered his head, colliding with Rozeboom’s knee, resulting in slight head contact. Fortunately, he escaped without a concussion.

Tua Tagovailoa’s attempt to tackle Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (Credit: X)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tagovailoa quickly got up and returned to the sidelines without issue. Reflecting on the play, he has now recognized his mistake and promised to avoid these types of tackles in the future.

“I feel good. Everything’s good,” Tagovailoa said. “I went up to that dude that intercepted me. I asked him, ‘Bro, you couldn’t have just ran out of bounds or cut back?’ I was like, ‘You saw me and I saw you, you wanted to just run me over?’ He told me after the game, he’s like, ‘There was no room there. There was nowhere else to go.’ He has to do what he has to do to help his team win games. I wasn’t planning on using my head to go hit that.“

Advertisement

Why isn’t Tua Tagovailoa wearing a Guardian Cap?

When Tagovailoa returned to football, many fans wondered if he would wear a Guardian Cap. This extra layer, worn over the helmet, reportedly reduces concussion risks by up to 52%.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike McDaniel makes something clear to Dolphins players after Week 10 victory

Despite his three official NFL concussions, Tagovailoa has opted against the Guardian Cap. He cites a “personal choice” as the reason, even though many analysts have advised him to consider the added protection.

Advertisement