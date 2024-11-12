Cristiano Ronaldo receives prestigious honor ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League doubleheader

Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his career ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League doubleheader against Poland and Croatia.

While Cristiano Ronaldo‘s career is slowly approaching its final stage, the talented forward for Al Nassr and the Portugal national team continues to add trophies to his collection. Ahead of a new UEFA Nations League doubleheader, CR7 received a special individual recognition.

While the Portuguese star is currently focused on his upcoming matches against Poland and Croatia, he took a moment to relax at the gala, where he was honored with a special award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Al Nassr and the Portugal national team, has been awarded the prestigious Quinas de Platino trophy at the Quinas de Ouro gala, recognized as a prominent ambassador of Portugal after accumulating over 200 appearances for his country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent post on his Instagram account @cristiano, one of the world’s best players shared his thoughts on the recognition: “It is an honor to receive this award for my National Team career. There is still a lot to conquer! Thank you, @portugal!”

Advertisement

@cristiano

Advertisement

The ceremony was organized by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), in collaboration with the Professional Football Players’ Union (SJPF) and the National Football Coaches Association (ANTF).

Advertisement

see also Report: Al Hilal targeting Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Neymar

Another trophy for CR7’s collection

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stellar career has propelled him to be considered one of the greatest forwards in history, earning him dozens of trophies, both collective and individual.

The prestigious Quinas de Platino trophy awarded to the current Al Nassr forward adds to a long list of accolades that the Portuguese star has amassed since his debut in the Portuguese top division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For him, the ultimate personal achievement undoubtedly came five times, when he won the coveted Ballon d’Or. Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the prestigious award in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Additionally, he also won the Golden Boot in 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2015, and was named UEFA Best Player in Europe in 2008, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Advertisement

Fernando Gomes’ words of recognition for CR7

During the recognition gala, Cristiano Ronaldo added another trophy to his collection. Fernando Gomes, current president of the Portuguese Football Federation, dedicated heartfelt words to one of the greatest players in the history of the country.

Advertisement

“The most prestigious trophy is the Quinas de Platino, and if there is one ambassador of Portugal who truly deserves it, it is undoubtedly Cristiano Ronaldo. He has served the Portuguese national team for over 20 years. If anyone has shown a deep love for representing the Portuguese team, it is Cristiano Ronaldo. A distinguished ambassador who feels the jersey and feels Portugal,” Gomes stated.

Advertisement

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national team?

The Portugal national team continues its preparation for the upcoming UEFA Nations League doubleheader, with the squad now complete and ready for the challenges ahead. Under the guidance of head coach Roberto Martínez, the Portuguese side is set to face Poland and Croatia in a series of crucial matches for their aspirations in the tournament.

The first of the two matches will be against none other than Poland, on Friday, November 15, at home. Portugal will then travel to Croatia on Monday, November 18, to face the hosts in what will undoubtedly be a crucial clash in determining the outcome of the group.

Advertisement