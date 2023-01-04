Chelsea play against Manchester City at the Matchweek 18 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Chelsea and Manchester City meet in a game for the Matchweek 18 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London on January 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team is ready to win against a top standings rival. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League potential lineups.

Chelsea had a tough game against Nottingham Forest in what was their first game of the 2023 continuation of the current Premier League season. They tied that game 1-1.

Manchester City have not lost a game since November 2022, they have a good streak of two wins and a draw thanks to their top notch offensive power.

Chelsea probable lineup

Chelsea are going through a goal drought, they have scored only three goals between December and January, and the worst thing was that during November 2022 they lost three out of four games.

Chelsea's top scorers are Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz with four goals each, while Mason Mount has three goals and Jorginho has scored two goals in the current season.

This is the likely Chelsea’s lineup for this game: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Denis Zakaria, Kalidou Koulibaly, César Azpilicueta, Kai Havertz, Marc Cucurella.

Manchester City probable lineup

Manchester City are in the second spot of the Premier League standings with a record of 11-3-2 and 36 points. The most recent victory for the Citizens was on December 28 against Leeds 3-1.

Haaland is the team's top scorer with 21 goals scored in the current season, and Phil Foden has only 7 goals as the second top scorer.

This is the likely Manchester City’s lineup for this game: Ederson, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji, Riyad Mahrez, Rico Lewis.