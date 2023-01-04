The return of the Premier League is giving attractive matchups like this Chelsea vs Manchester City with both needing to win to stay close to their goals for the season. Check out how to listen to this fantastic game on the radio.

This time the Premier League is an open race that has Manchester City as the frequent participant. The surprise is that Arsenal are the leaders of the EPL for how well they have been playing so far. A bit behind is Chelsea, so this clash with the Citizens could be important for them. Find out how to listen to this game on the radio.

Manchester City is eight points behind the Gunners in the second place of the league. Although they haven’t played against each other yet, which means there are still close. Their return from the break was good after defeating Leeds United, but their recent tie with Everton at home will have Pep Guardiola’s side ready to take back a win.

Chelsea were favored by the schedule following the World Cup based on their rivals. They started off the right way beating Bournemouth, although they weren’t able to keep that going. Their last game had them barely taking a draw from Nottingham Forest. The Blues need to play better since they are already far away from the Champions League spots available.

Will Chelsea vs Manchester City be available on the radio?

The game that will close the week in the Premier League features powerful teams. This clash seems like a must-watch for all the stars that will be playing, but that’s not the only option to follow the event. It will also be available to listen on the radio for those who prefer that way.

There are multiple stations that will have this Chelsea vs Manchester City for the EPL. The offer includes BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Manchester, Radio Talk Sport, Manchester City Audio, and Chelsea Football Club Live Commentary.