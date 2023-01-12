Javier Chicharito Hernandez had a very solid season with LA Galaxy in the MLS. However, the striker could have Liga MX in sight. Here, check out which club is ready to sign the Mexican star.

Javier Chicharito Hernandez is the star of LA Galaxy. In the 2022 MLS season, the 34-year old scored 18 goals and helped his team to reach the Western Conference playoffs where they were eliminated in a thrilling semifinal by the eventual champions, LAFC.

Furthermore, Chicharito is the best all-time scorer for Mexico's National team with 52 goals. In that historic list, the striker is above extraordinary names such as Jared Borgetti, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Luis Hernandez or Carlos Hermosillo. Javier Hernandez has the tremendous distinction of having played for two of the greatest clubs in the world: Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Now, after the disappointment of not being called for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, many fans wonder if his future at the club level might bring him back to Mexico. Continue reading to find out which team could make this possible.

Will Chicharito Hernandez leave LA Galaxy to play in Liga MX?

It's important to remember that Chicharito was formed in Chivas' academy at Guadalajara and, in 2010, the club's owner, Jorge Vergara, made possible an agreement with Manchester United. The transfer and his presentation at Old Trafford paralyzed the entire country. From that point on, the charismatic forward was mentored by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson and he became a star.

So, the romance between Chicharito and Chivas is inevitable when talking about a possible return to Liga MX. Entering the final stage of his career, the striker didn't close the door to that possibility. "Chivas, we'll see it in the future. There's a history between Chicharito and Chivas. It's there and it's beautiful and divine. I love Chivas, but there are a lot of factors. Right now, I have a commitment to the most important soccer organization in the United States (LA Galaxy). Just like Chivas are in Mexico."

Though Chicharito doesn't know when the return will happen, he asks to fans of Chivas trust regarding his decisions and a possible comeback. "I don't know (possible return). I've always answered that I don't know. It depends of a lot of factors in my life. I hope people that really love Chivas don't judge me because I am there or not. I gave my life to Chivas. I grew there and they gave me an extraordinary life. I think we both made history. I was champion, top scorer and then I was the first Mexican player that went directly to a Triple A (AAA) club (Manchester United)."