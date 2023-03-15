Chivas will play against Club America on Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 at AKRON stadium. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US. This clash between will be played.

Chivas vs Club America: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 will feature a battle between gigantic clubs such as Chivas and Club America on Matchday 12. This match game will be played at AKRON stadium. Learn about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Chivas don’t get to this important game in the best way. They were in a magnificent shape with seven undefeated matchups and four wins in a row, but that came to an end unexpectedly. Their run ended with a surprising 1-0 loss against Puebla last Saturday.

It’s has been a very solid level of performances for Club America this season. They are in the top five thanks to how complicated it is to beat them, having just one defeat in 11 matchdays. Their present is favorable since they just got a 2-0 victory on the road vs Tigres UANL.

When will Chivas vs Club America be played?

Chivas will clash with Club America on Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, March 18. The game will be played at AKRON stadium.

Chivas vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Club America in the US

The game between Chivas and Club America on Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and UNIVERSO NOW.