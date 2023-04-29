Many saw Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr as a perfect fit, but the player's relationship with the team is starting to deteriorate. There are now reports that the veteran has decided whether or not his future lies in Saudi Arabia.

After a falling out with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United led to the mutual termination of Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, the legendary player signed with Al-Nassr before the start of 2023. The Portuguese player inked a contract with Saudi powerhouses Al-Nassr for two and a half seasons immediately.

Transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano and Capology report that they are paying him €200 million a year. Many people thought that relocating to the Middle East would be a perfect fit.

Al-Nassr seemed like a good fit for the forward since he wanted a second chance following his disappointing second spell in the Premier League. However, the relationship between the superstar and the club is starting to sour.

What options does Cristiano Ronaldo have in light of out-of-the-ordinary oportunity?

In the 38-year-old's first few weeks in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr reached unprecedented heights. But things really began to go downhill when there were contradictory findings and rumors of a dispute between the seasoned pro and the side's former manager, Rudi Garcia. Thus, the Spaniard was even fired as a result of this.

The Knights of Najd's dreams of winning the league were dashed as they lost 2-0 against their rivals, Al-Hilal. At that point, the public's perception of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner began to shift. The situation deteriorated as supporters, who were offended by his gestures, jeered and booed him. The defeat to Al Wehda in the King's Cup was the second setback in as many days for the club.

Now, after all these events, the legendary player has reportedly opted to leave Saudi Arabia. The 38-year-old is believed to have decided to end his playing career and return to Real Madrid. The Portuguese national team captain has been offered a job with the Whites. Once he hangs up his boots, he could be set to become an ambassador or a higher-up in Madrid's sports administration, as per El Nacional.