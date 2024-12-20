Eric Cantona, remembered not only for his exceptional skills on the field but also for his infamous kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan during his time at Manchester United, has remained largely distant from the soccer world since retiring from professional play.

However, the Frenchman waded into the age-old debate over who is the greatest soccer player of all time, offering a surprising choice that sidesteps the usual battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cantona chose an Argentine player, but it wasn’t Diego Maradona either. Cantona went in a completely different direction. In a 2015 interview in Shanghai ahead of the Laureus Sports Awards gala, the former forward declared Paris Saint-Germain’s Javier Pastore as his pick for the greatest player.

“The best player in the world is Pastore, from PSG. He’s the one who excites me the most when I watch him play. I went to watch two PSG matches just to see him,” Cantona said at the time. He elaborated further, saying, “For me, he is the most creative player of the moment. Pastore is full of surprises. I love this type of player.”

Javier Pastore during a UEFA Champions League game between PSG and Real Madrid. (IMAGO / Pro Shots)

Cantona also detailed what made Pastore stand out to him: “Soccer is about interaction, not just goals. Passes matter too. And Pastore has something special; he always surprises you.”

While both Cantona and Pastore have since retired, the Frenchman’s admiration for Pastore’s creativity and flair—particularly during the Argentine’s time representing his country at the 2010 FIFA World Cup—remains a fascinating insight into his footballing mind.

Javier Pastore on PSG’s treatment of Lionel Messi

Pastore, who spent seven seasons at PSG after signing from Italian club Palermo, won 19 titles during his time in Paris. In 2023, he shared his thoughts on how fans treated Lionel Messi during the Argentine’s stint at the club.

In an interview with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio in 2023, Pastore expressed his disappointment: “I didn’t like how they treated Messi, just as I wouldn’t like it happening to any other teammate,” he said. “But soccer and fans are like that—they decide who they like and who they don’t.”

He also highlighted how Argentina’s triumph over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final influenced the reception Messi received in Paris. “The victory against France had a huge impact on Leo,” he explained. “Anything negative weighed on him a little more because Argentina had won.”

Javier Pastore’s career in numbers

Over 16 years as a professional soccer player, Javier Pastore played 448 matches, scoring 75 goals and providing 85 assists. He spent the majority of his career at PSG, where he played seven seasons and won 19 trophies, making it the most successful chapter of his career.