According to multiple sources Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in one of the biggest deals for a player in the history of soccer and sports.

Whatever Cristiano Ronaldo’s future holds after Manchester United; it was going to be big. With rumors of a move to Chelsea, a return to Real Madrid and landmark deals in MLS, CR7 was going to grab headlines. Now apparently the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar has decided on where he will play at the tail end of his great career.

The team in question is Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, considered one of the bigger clubs of the country and winners of the Saudi Arabian Professional League nine times. The club has former Atlanta United DP flop Pity Martínez and Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina currently on its roster.

Cristiano Ronaldo terminated his contract with the Red Devils after a tell all interview with Piers Morgan, here are the details of one of the biggest contracts in all of sports.

Terms of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr

According to Marca and other sources the deal would be for two-and-a-half years’ worth $211 million a season. Yes, CR7 would virtually be paid almost the entirety of the payroll of Major League Soccer.

Along with his sponsorship deals, which includes making $3 million per each Instagram post where he endorses a product, Ronaldo would effectively become the highest paid athlete in the world.

The 2022 highest paid athlete between salary and endorsements is Lionel Messi, who earns a combined $130 million a season, Ronaldo would make that in only play after the first six months. Ronaldo made $55 million in endorsements alone in 2022 and at the moment has scored one goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.