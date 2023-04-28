Al Nassr sparked another controversy with Cristiano Ronaldo after supposed comments made by his president. Read here to check out the details of what truly happened.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the biggest move in soccer after the Qatar 2022 World Cup by signing a massive contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The deal is expected to pay the Portuguese star $225 million to play for the club until 2025.

However, things hasn't been easy for Cristiano during his new adventure. Al Nassr have lost the top spot in the Saudi Pro League, they've just been eliminated from the King Cup and also lost the Supercup in that country. Not the impact everyone was expecting from the legend.

Now, in the middle of a crisis, the media sparked a huge scandal by publishing 'supposed' comments made by the president of Al Nassr, Musalli al Muammar. In all those reports, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was considered a 'scam'. Read here to check out what happened with the soccer star.

Al Nassr clarifies calling Cristiano Ronaldo a 'scam'

Many outlets worldwide published that Musalli al Muammar, the president of Al Nassr, said that he was "scammed" with Cristiano Ronaldo's signing. "I've only been scammed twice in my life. The first time was when I asked three kebabs and they only gave me two. The other one was signing Cristiano Ronaldo."

However, the truth behind the story has been revealed. Al Walid al Muhaidab, who works as an adviser in the communications' office at Al Nassr, clarified what really happened. "The statements which has been published in the Spanish media with a source page called ArabiaNews50 are fake. They're not true in any way or content."

Al Nassr made this official announcement through EFE agency in order to stop the rumors around a possible controversy between Cristiano Ronaldo and the club’s president. "The president hasn't been interviewed recently and there's no official media in Saudi Arabia with that name. It seems that some outlets took the information from a joke and thought it was real. The club is very happy with Cristiano."