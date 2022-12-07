Cristiano Ronaldo has been successful through his entire football career with many titles, records, and awards. Here, you will find out all about his profile information including his age, height, wife, kids, net worth, and social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo's football career could be one of the greatest ever. As it has been discussed for the last 10 to 15 years, as the media has placed a rivalry against the Argentine, Lionel Messi. With his five UEFA Champions League clinched, and the 2016 Euros tournament won with Portugal, Ronaldo has almost won it all, he's just missing the World Cup.

Despite what he does from now on through the end of his football career, Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing to prove already to anybody in the football world. He has been key for Real Madrid most recent and probably biggest success in their most recent history as the first European club to won three consecutive UEFA Champions Leagues trophies.

As well as for Portugal national football team as the Portuguese all-time top scorer in any major tournament, as well as the captain and winner of the 2016 Euros tournament. Also, he is the one and only football player to have scored in five consecutive World Cup events. As this is just a tiny bit of his profile information, below is the rest of it.

How old is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on February 5, 1985. According to astrologers the 37-year-old footballer's zodiac sign is Aquarius. Currently the player with most goals scored in football history, has played for four clubs through his career, Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. As well as for the Portugal national team.

How tall is Cristiano Ronaldo?

The abilities Cristiano Ronaldo has as a football player comes from his unique physical type. The incredible athlete the Portugues has become mainly has been worked through the years, after realizing he had an above-the-average body type for a footballer. He's currently listed as a 6-foot-2 or 1.87-meter football player.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's wife?

Cristiano Ronaldo has dated many women through his life, including models Irina Shayk, with whom Ronaldo was very happy. However, that relatioship ended a while ago. Now, Ronaldo' current girlfriend is Georgina Rodriguez. A 6-year romantic relationship up until today, which it has built up Ronaldo's family.

Cristiano Ronaldo's family

Cristiano Ronaldo has been always a man of family. For example, his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro has been a key part of Ronaldo's success story. Currently, Ronaldo has five children, the first-born Cristiano Jr, the twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, the first baby he had with Rodriguez, Alana Martina. Recently, a baby girl named Bella was born, while his twin brother tragically passed away.

How much is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

According to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano Ronaldo's current salary is an estimated amount of $70 million dollars. As the 37-year-old striker has developed in his football career, his earnings have been diversified between his sporting activities, as well as capital ventures, and of course, through sports marketing. So, his Ronaldo's net worth is currently $500 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's social media

As one of the players who are from older generations, Cristiano Ronaldo owns a Facebook page with over 155 million followers, where he posts regularly. Also, he owns a Twitter account, where he shares updates or news about his career to his 105 million followers. And, of course, he owns an Instagram account, where he posts almost daily to his 509 million followers. You can follow him @cristiano.