Ronaldo reveals his dream of winning the Champions League amid rumors of departure from Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently been at the center of rumors linking him with potential moves to clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. Amidst this speculation, the Al-Nassr striker has made it clear that winning the Champions League is his primary goal for 2025.

Ronaldo spoke candidly about his current situation in an interview with Roshn Saudi League, reaffirming his commitment to Al-Nassr. “I’m happy. My family is happy. We settled everything in this beautiful country. Life is good,” he said. “For me the most important thing is to be professional, pushing hard, respect the club, respect your contracts,” he added, emphasizing that he has no intention of leaving the club prematurely.

On Al-Nassr’s progress this season, Cristiano acknowledged the team’s individual and collective development. “Football is good in terms of individual. Collectively, we are still there, we are still improving,” he noted. “Football is like that, you have sometimes good moments, bad moments… It’s hard to compete with Al-Hilal, Al Ittihad, but we are there, we’re still pushing, fighting… and believe that things will change.”

Ronaldo’s dissatisfaction with Al-Nassr’s performance in the league is understandable. The team began the season with the goal of competing for the title, but after 13 games, they currently sit in fourth place, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by 11 points.

Looking ahead to the new year, CR7 remained focused on his objectives. “Al Nassr will try to win more titles, Champions League is something that I would dream to win for the club and also the league,” he explained. “But the most important thing is to keep pushing and be professional.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr walks out during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Nassr FC and Al Ain FC at Al-Awaal Park on November 05, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League campaign

With a challenging situation in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr’s primary focus has shifted to the AFC Champions League, where the club finds itself in a promising position. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has managed an impressive record of four wins, one draw, and one loss, accumulating 13 points in the group stage.

Currently sitting in fourth place in Zone B, Al-Nassr remain within the qualification zone for the knockout rounds, though their position is not yet secure. Their next challenge in the tournament comes on February 3, when they face Al Wasl, looking to extend their strong run and ensure their place in the next phase of the competition.

Cristiano reflects on his impact in Saudi Arabia

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has played a key role in elevating the profile of the league. Reflecting on his two years in the country, he expressed pride in the Saudi Pro League’s growth. “For me it’s an honor that the league grows and many players start coming to make the league even better, more competitive. And to be the first, let’s say star, to come here, for me it’s an honor,” he said.

However, he is not content with just being a trailblazer. “I will continue to push to help Al-Nassr to win titles and we’ll see,” he continued. “This year will be good for Al-Nassr.”

Cristiano sees the bigger picture

Beyond his immediate goals with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo spoke about his long-term vision for Saudi soccer. “What I’m looking forward is that in the next five, ten years the league still improves. Not only the first teams, but the academys,” he explained.

Ronaldo’s goal is to leave a lasting legacy in Saudi Arabia, not just for the league but for the country’s overall soccer development. “Not just for the future of the Saudi League, but for the country, to compete with other leagues. This is my dream and this is what I will try to help, for the country and the league to be in that level,” he concluded.