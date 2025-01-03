With Javier Mascherano at the helm, Inter Miami has entered the transfer market in search of reinforcements to bolster the squad led by Lionel Messi, as they prepare for both MLS action and the upcoming Club World Cup. The team will be part of Group A, facing off against Palmeiras from Brazil, Porto from Portugal, and Al Ahly from Egypt.

In the latest move, Inter Miami have secured the services of 25-year-old forward Tadeo Allende, who most recently played for Celta Vigo. The former Godoy Cruz (Argentina) player will join Messi and Luis Suarez in the attacking lineup, adding depth to the team’s forward options.

According to Bolavip journalist Germán García Grova, Allende has reached an agreement to join Inter Miami on loan until December 31 of this year. Details about an option to buy remain unclear at this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Argentine will join the squad in the coming days for preseason training with Mascherano’s side. His debut could come in one of the upcoming friendlies scheduled for January.

Tadeo Allende of Celta Vigo in action during warmup prior the LaLiga EA Sports match between Celta Vigo and Villarreal CF. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The reinforcements Inter Miami are looking for

In addition to Allende, Inter Miami have also strengthened their attacking options with the acquisition of 33-year-old Haitian forward Fafà Picault, who spent the last season with the Vancouver Whitecaps. With these signings, the team does not anticipate adding further offensive reinforcements.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi loses key teammate as Inter Miami star reportedly joins South American giants

However, the club is actively looking to fill several other positions. After the departure of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, Inter Miami is eyeing a new shot-stopper to compete with Drake Callender. One player on their radar is Nahuel Losada, currently with Lanús from Argentina.

Advertisement

The club is also seeking to add depth at right-back, as their only option in that position is Marcelo Weigandt. Argentine player Nahuel Luján, who is in conflict with his club San Lorenzo, is reportedly a potential target.

Lastly, Inter Miami is focused on strengthening their central defense. The team has experienced three departures in that area and currently only has Tomás Avilés and Héctor David Martínez as available central defenders. The Herons are aiming to sign at least two new defenders.

Advertisement