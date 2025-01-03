Trending topics:
mls

Inter Miami confirm signing of Argentine striker to support Lionel Messi

Inter Miami has confirmed the signing of Argentine striker Tadeo Allende on a one-year loan to help bolster their attack alongside Lionel Messi for the 2025 season.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts in the game against the New England Revolution during the first half.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts in the game against the New England Revolution during the first half.

By Gianni Taina

With Javier Mascherano at the helm, Inter Miami has entered the transfer market in search of reinforcements to bolster the squad led by Lionel Messi, as they prepare for both MLS action and the upcoming Club World Cup. The team will be part of Group A, facing off against Palmeiras from Brazil, Porto from Portugal, and Al Ahly from Egypt.

In the latest move, Inter Miami have secured the services of 25-year-old forward Tadeo Allende, who most recently played for Celta Vigo. The former Godoy Cruz (Argentina) player will join Messi and Luis Suarez in the attacking lineup, adding depth to the team’s forward options.

According to Bolavip journalist Germán García Grova, Allende has reached an agreement to join Inter Miami on loan until December 31 of this year. Details about an option to buy remain unclear at this time.

Advertisement

The Argentine will join the squad in the coming days for preseason training with Mascherano’s side. His debut could come in one of the upcoming friendlies scheduled for January.

Tadeo Allende of Celta Vigo in action during warmup prior the LaLiga EA Sports match between Celta Vigo and Villarreal CF. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Tadeo Allende of Celta Vigo in action during warmup prior the LaLiga EA Sports match between Celta Vigo and Villarreal CF. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The reinforcements Inter Miami are looking for

In addition to Allende, Inter Miami have also strengthened their attacking options with the acquisition of 33-year-old Haitian forward Fafà Picault, who spent the last season with the Vancouver Whitecaps. With these signings, the team does not anticipate adding further offensive reinforcements.

Lionel Messi loses key teammate as Inter Miami star reportedly joins South American giants

see also

Lionel Messi loses key teammate as Inter Miami star reportedly joins South American giants

However, the club is actively looking to fill several other positions. After the departure of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, Inter Miami is eyeing a new shot-stopper to compete with Drake Callender. One player on their radar is Nahuel Losada, currently with Lanús from Argentina.

Advertisement

The club is also seeking to add depth at right-back, as their only option in that position is Marcelo Weigandt. Argentine player Nahuel Luján, who is in conflict with his club San Lorenzo, is reportedly a potential target.

Lastly, Inter Miami is focused on strengthening their central defense. The team has experienced three departures in that area and currently only has Tomás Avilés and Héctor David Martínez as available central defenders. The Herons are aiming to sign at least two new defenders.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

Miami Heat reach breaking point with Jimmy Butler, announce pivotal decision amid trade speculation
NBA

Miami Heat reach breaking point with Jimmy Butler, announce pivotal decision amid trade speculation

NBA News: Schroder struggled to adjust to Warriors’ system and playing alongside Curry￼
NBA

NBA News: Schroder struggled to adjust to Warriors’ system and playing alongside Curry￼

NFL News: Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni, could lose two key players for Week 18
NFL

NFL News: Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni, could lose two key players for Week 18

Browns' Myles Garrett warns Lamar Jackson, Ravens ahead of Week 18 clash
NFL

Browns' Myles Garrett warns Lamar Jackson, Ravens ahead of Week 18 clash

Better Collective Logo