Cruz Azul take on Atletico San Luis at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F. for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Liga MX Clausura

Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F.. The home team wants to build another winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis online free in the US on FuboTV]

Cruz Azul put behind a recent loss against Mazatlan 1-3 on the road with a victory against Pumas UNAM 1-0. Their record is good in the last five games with four wins and only one loss.

Atletico San Luis ended a losing streak with a 2-0 win against Queretaro at home, prior to that win they had lost three games in their last five games.

When will Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis be played?

Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura on Saturday, March 18 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F.. The home team is likely to have a significant advantage against the visitors.

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura, Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F. on Saturday, March 18, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.