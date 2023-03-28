Curaçao knows they are there for the taking against Lionel Messi and company at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina is on a high, three months after capturing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Scaloni’s side are still in celebration mode, from a huge party in Buenos Aires to being honored by Conmebol. Still, things will begin to get serious when the team officially starts looking ahead to the 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup qualifying after these celebration games are in the books.

In their last match against Panama, the Albiceleste needed a breakthrough moment by Atlanta United star Thiago Almada to get things going eventually finding the game winning goal in the feet of Lionel Messi.

Now against Curaçao, who has not won a match since June of last year, Argentina is ready to make a massive statement in what could be a lopsided result. The Curaçao team could not care about the result in that aspect they just want to have the biggest prize in the market, a Lionel Messi jersey.

Curaçao players make odd request ahead of match against Argentina

Curaçao are winless in their last six matches, last being defeated by Canada 2-0. In coming to Argentina, the team coached by Remko Bicentini knows that losing even 2-0 would be a moral victory.

Curaçao brought 24 players for this round of FIFA international matches and two of their players made a request to Argentine television that if Messi would be so kind to please send over 30 kits so everyone can go home happy! What a “minor” request but such is the power of Messi.

Curaçao on paper should not seem like a push over with 12 players playing in the Netherlands and all of the team playing outside of Curaçao.