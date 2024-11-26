Bayern Munich star Harry Kane blames Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for changing the game

There’s no question that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the most influential players in soccer history. According to Harry Kane, their impact has been so profound that it has fundamentally altered how young players approach the game.

In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Kane explained that Messi and Ronaldo’s dominance as wide players has influenced the next generation of strikers to drift toward the wings rather than embrace the traditional center-forward role.

“The game is changing a little bit,” Kane said. “The way coaching is now [means] a lot of players grow up wanting to be wingers. I think [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] dominated for a long, long time playing off the wings. I think a lot of players wanted to watch them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kane added that he took a different route, choosing to emulate the elite No. 9s of his youth rather than the playmaking wide forwards of the Messi-Ronaldo era. “When I was growing up, I had some of the best strikers in the world [to watch], so I wanted to be a No. 9,” Kane continued. “That’s just the way soccer goes. I think, tactically, some managers play with a false nine, or a nine-and-a-half/10 position.“

Advertisement

Lionel Messi of Barcelona (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus F.C. (R) look on during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“It’s a shame because, ultimately, I think scoring goals is the hardest thing in soccer, so I would like to see more No. 9s coming through, but over the years you’ll see it come and go,” former Tottenham striker explained.

Advertisement

see also Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski makes something clear on competing with Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Kane’s admiration for Ronaldo Nazario

Kane also revealed that he grew up idolizing legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario, one of the most iconic center-forwards in history. “When I was growing up at No. 9, there were some incredible players,” Kane said, singling out Ronaldo for his extraordinary talent.

“His dribbling ability. His movement. I think he was as good as anyone in the world. He had a lot more ability than me if I’m totally honest. He had good pace as well,” Kane admitted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Kane noted that their playing styles are quite different, he revealed that he’s adopted elements of Ronaldo’s game over the years. “I think we’re totally different players in the way we play, but ultimately, the way he used to finish was as good as anyone, as well as the way he moved with the ball,” Kane said.

“For me growing up, I tried to watch all the best strikers in the world, and he was in his prime at the time,” he continued. “It was a joy to watch him, and it’s been nice to score a few goals myself and take a few bits from his game.”

Advertisement

see also Former Real Madrid HC snubs Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best player he's ever coached

Messi and Ronaldo’s lasting legacy

Kane’s comments highlight a broader conversation about how Messi and Ronaldo’s dominance has shaped modern soccer. Over the past two decades, the duo has redefined greatness, winning 13 of the last 16 Ballons d’Or while accumulating staggering career statistics.

Advertisement

Despite neither being traditional No. 9s, Ronaldo is the sport’s all-time leading scorer with an incredible 913 goals, closely followed by Messi’s 850. Their influence goes beyond numbers, inspiring countless players to follow their lead and revolutionize the game in the process.