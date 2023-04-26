With two goals from Kevin De Bruyne, one from John Stones and one from Erling Haaland, Manchester City defeated Arsenal in a very crucial match for the race of the 2022-23 Premier League title. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Manchester City defeated Arsenal 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium. With this victory, Pep Guardiola’s side is only two points away from the top of the table with two games less than their rivals for the 2022-23 Premier League title.

City were in control of the game from the very beginning, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring only 9 minutes into the match after receiving a long pass from Erling Haaland. The Norwegian was also one of the most active players, having several chances to score the second. He did get his goal in the final minutes of the match.

However, despite City’s insistence, the second goal came later in the half after John Stones planted a header across. However, that was just the beginning of a forgettable night for Mikel Arteta’s team. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Man City didn’t have mercy against Arsenal: Funniest memes and reactions

The second half wasn’t so different from the first, despite some signs that Arsenal wanted to turn things around. Unfortunately for them, the third goal came before they could do real damage. Once again Haaland left the ball for De Bruyne to score. However, the visitors found their goal in the 87th minute (Rob Holding).











