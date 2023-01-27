For the Matchday 5 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship group phase, Ecuador U20 will face Uruguay U20. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

If you are in the US, you can watch the game on Fanatiz.

It is the last Matchday and the last chance for all the teams to qualify for the final phase of the tournament. Uruguay have been one of the best so far not only because of the good level shown, but also because they won their three games with authority: 3-0 against Chile, 3-0 against Venezuela and 4-1 against Bolivia.

This allows the Uruguayans to reach this game calmly since regardless of the result they will be present in the next phase. The same goes for your rivals. Ecuador U20 have 4 points, the same as Chile and 1 more than Venezuela. These two rivals could beat him, but since they play each other, they couldn't both at the same time. They just have to avoid losing on a big goal difference and they will be in the next phase.

Ecuador U20 vs Uruguay U20: Kick-Off Time

Ecuador U20 will face off Uruguay U20 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 U20 South American Championship group phase this Saturday, January 28 at the Deportivo Cali Stadium in Cali Colombia.

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Austria: 11:00 PM

Bolivia: 6:00 PM

Colombia: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 5:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

North Macedonia: 11:00 PM

Panama: 5:00 PM

Peru: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

USA: 5 PM (ET)

Ecuador U20 vs Uruguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Colombia: Caracol HD2, Snail Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Panama: Nex

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Portugal: channel 11

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

USA: Fanatiz

