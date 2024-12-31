Lionel Messi is set to break these unexpected records in 2025

Since joining Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has continued to prove why he’s considered one of the greatest players in the world. The Argentine superstar led Inter Miami to their first-ever title, the 2023 Leagues Cup, scoring in every match and finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals. Messi’s incredible form also earned him his record-breaking 8th Ballon d’Or, making him the first active Inter Miami player to receive the prestigious award. Looking ahead to 2025, Messi has the opportunity to shatter even more records.

Carlos Vela’s MLS single-season scoring record of 34 goals, set in 2019, is within Messi’s reach, as he already tallied 20 goals and 10 assists in just 19 games in 2024. Additionally, Clint Mathis’ record of five goals in a single MLS game, a mark that has stood for years, could also be at risk. With Messi already netting a hat-trick during the 2023 Leagues Cup, he remains a constant threat to rewrite the record books.

Lionel Messi’s contract expires in December 2025 with Inter Miami. But his time in MLS could be extended. At least, that is the wish of Inter Miami’s management, as Lionel Messi seems to be enjoying his challenge in MLS and is still performing at a spectacular level.

If he renews his contract beyond 2025, Lionel Messi could break another record as the player who has played the most games in the Inter Miami jersey, as the record is held by Drake Callender with 112 games. Messi has already played 39 games and would need 73 additional games to break this record.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts during the MLS, Fussball Herren, USA playoff match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United FC on November 2nd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Lionel Messi is the most statistically significant player in Argentine national team history

Lionel Messi has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in soccer history, both at the club level and with his national team. The Argentine superstar has achieved every major milestone with his country, including winning Olympic gold, the Copa America, La Finalissima, and the coveted FIFA World Cup. Along the way, Messi also etched his name in the record books as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer.

Messi has an astounding 112 goals in 189 appearances for Argentina, shattering Gabriel Batistuta’s previous record of 55 goals in 78 matches. Remarkably, Messi is now within striking distance of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as the all-time leading scorer in international soccer. Cristiano currently tops the chart with 135 goals, leaving Messi 24 goals away from surpassing the Portuguese icon.