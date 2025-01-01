One of the Los Angeles Dodgers players that the fans were waiting for the 2025 MLB Season was Teoscar Hernandez. With the resigning, the Dodgers fans are expecting to make a great season, as the main objective is to retain the title and Hernandez could be a key player.
After the 3 year 66 million dollar year, Hernandez is ready to continue the great moment in the MLB with the Dodgers. He was one of the decisive players in the playoffs for the team in last season. With his hits and catches during the World Series Hernandez demonstrate his outstanding performance.
Some fans were talking about the time Hernandez spent to sign with the Dodgers, amid the speculation around the player leaving to another franchise. However, the situation made a U-turn and signed a great contract with the Dodgers, despite the rumors about money problems.
“More of a matter of how the contract was going to be structured,” Hernandez said, according to the Dodgers Nation. “I have always said for me money is not the most important thing and I was simply waiting for them to structure me.”
Teoscar Hernandez 37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a ball into the stands during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeats Giants, 5-2.
How the Dodgers line up will be?
Hernandez’s addition to the Dodgers’ 2025 MLB roster further solidifies their position as a team to watch. With opponents already preparing for the challenge, Los Angeles is sending a strong message: they’re determined to capture another championship. Here’s a look at the players manager Dave Roberts might include in his starting lineup for the upcoming season:
- Shohei Ohtani, DH
- Mookie Betts, SS
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Teoscar Hernández, RF
- Max Muncy, 3B
- Will Smith, C
- Michael Conforto, LF
- Tommy Edman, SS
- Gavin Lux, 2B
The new Dodgers for 2025 MLB season
- Michael Conforto: The 31-year-old outfielder joins the Dodgers after a strong 2024 campaign with the Giants. Last season, Conforto played in 130 games, collecting 488 plate appearances and 433 at-bats. He posted a .240 batting average, with 104 hits, 56 runs, and 20 home runs. Known for his power and consistency, Conforto is expected to provide a significant offensive boost to the Dodgers’ lineup.
- Blake Treinen: After a standout 2024 season, the Dodgers re-signed Treinen to fortify their bullpen. The veteran reliever appeared in 50 games, allowing just 33 hits and 11 earned runs, while surrendering only five home runs. Treinen also struck out 56 batters, showcasing his reliability in high-leverage situations. His experience and effectiveness will be invaluable in late-game scenarios.
- Blake Snell: Acquired from the San Francisco Giants, Snell brings extensive experience to the Dodgers’ rotation. In 2024, he delivered a standout season, making 20 starts and posting an impressive 1.00 WHIP across 104 innings pitched. He allowed just 65 hits and 38 earned runs, while racking up 164 strikeouts. Snell is poised to play a key role in bolstering the Dodgers’ pitching staff this season.
- Tommy Edman: After a standout 2024 campaign, the Dodgers locked up Edman with a five-year contract extension. The versatile infielder posted a .239 batting average in 153 plate appearances, with 33 hits, 20 runs, and six home runs. Edman’s speed and versatility, highlighted by 11 stolen bases, will add depth and flexibility to the Dodgers’ infield, making him a vital asset moving forward.