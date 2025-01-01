One of the Los Angeles Dodgers players that the fans were waiting for the 2025 MLB Season was Teoscar Hernandez. With the resigning, the Dodgers fans are expecting to make a great season, as the main objective is to retain the title and Hernandez could be a key player.

After the 3 year 66 million dollar year, Hernandez is ready to continue the great moment in the MLB with the Dodgers. He was one of the decisive players in the playoffs for the team in last season. With his hits and catches during the World Series Hernandez demonstrate his outstanding performance.

Some fans were talking about the time Hernandez spent to sign with the Dodgers, amid the speculation around the player leaving to another franchise. However, the situation made a U-turn and signed a great contract with the Dodgers, despite the rumors about money problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“More of a matter of how the contract was going to be structured,” Hernandez said, according to the Dodgers Nation. “I have always said for me money is not the most important thing and I was simply waiting for them to structure me.”

Teoscar Hernandez 37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a ball into the stands during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA regular season game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday July 23, 2024 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeats Giants, 5-2.

Advertisement

How the Dodgers line up will be?

Hernandez’s addition to the Dodgers’ 2025 MLB roster further solidifies their position as a team to watch. With opponents already preparing for the challenge, Los Angeles is sending a strong message: they’re determined to capture another championship. Here’s a look at the players manager Dave Roberts might include in his starting lineup for the upcoming season:

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez reveals a remarkable truth about his bond with Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Mookie Betts, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Teoscar Hernández, RF

Max Muncy, 3B

Will Smith, C

Michael Conforto, LF

Tommy Edman, SS

Gavin Lux, 2B

Advertisement

The new Dodgers for 2025 MLB season