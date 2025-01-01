Trending topics:
NHL News: Rangers HC Peter Laviolette receives stern statement from Zac Jones

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette was on the receiving side of Zac Jones' bold statement after being left out of the lineup in pivotal NHL matchup.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of New York Rangers handles the bench during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on October 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Head coach Peter Laviolette of New York Rangers handles the bench during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on October 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Drama is never-ending in the Big Apple. The New York Rangers cannot climb out of their deep hole in the NHL standings, and Peter Laviolette only learns bad news while in a fruitless search for solutions. Now, defenseman Zac Jones issued a blunt admission, aiming at Laviolette’s decision.

2025 hasn’t started much better for the Rangers. 2024 was a rollercoaster for the Broadway Blueshirts, starting the year shot out of a cannon, the wagon derailed, leaving the group struggling to piece together the shattered remains.

As Laviolette and the Rangers prepare for their first test of the new year, the team faces mounting challenges. Goalie Igor Shesterkin has been placed on IR, and the players’ frustration is reaching a boiling point. New York will take on the Boston Bruins, in hopes of leaving their four-game losing skid behind.

After Kaapo Kakko’s comments, and ultimately trade out of the organization, Laviolette should’ve known better than to address the drama inside the locker room. However, Zac Jones didn’t mince words when addressing his coach’s decision to leave him out of the lineup.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media prior to the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2024 in New York City.

I’m just generally a pretty easygoing, happy person. And no matter what is going on in my life, I’m gonna try and come to the rink with a smile on my face… But it (expletive) sucks,” Zac Jones said, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday Sports.

Shesterkin to IR

After sustainig an upper-body injury, goaltender Igor Shesterkin was designated to IR, and will miss the Rangers next three games, at least. New york called up Louis Domingue from its AHL afilliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

New York cannot catch a break and will look to end their four-game losing streak against the Bruins, amid a turmoil and without their best player in such a critical position.

New York is at the bottom of the Metro Division, has lost eight of its last ten games, and is now facing critical hours for their NHL season. If the Rangers cannot get it together before the Four-Nations Faceoff break, then they might simply wave their hopes goodbye.

