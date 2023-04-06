Barcelona's 4-0 loss to Real Madrid was already terrible, but Eintracht Frankfurt's response to the Catalans' Copa del Rey humiliation was an attempt to rub salt in the wounds. The Germans made fun of the Catalans' destruction in El Clasico in a tweet that made reference to the 2022 Europa League clash between the two teams.

Barcelona made a fantastic start to 2023, establishing a commanding lead in La Liga and sweeping a three-match El Clasico streak. However, Wednesday's difficult 4-0 loss to bitter rivals Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou has served as a rude awakening.

The home side missed several good chances, and Los Blancos took advantage by scoring twice in the first half and adding another by Karim Benzema just after the break to seal the deal. Later, the French striker finished off his hat trick to add insult to injury for the Blaugrana.

This defeat eliminated Xavi Hernandez and his players from the Copa del Rey Semi-Finals. What is more, it made it clear that they still have a ways to go before they can achieve their goals.

How did Eintracht Frankfurt mock Barcelona after El Clasico's loss?

Eintracht Frankfurt's response to Barcelona's Copa del Rey loss to Real Madrid at the Camp Nou was clearly intended to add insult to injury for the Blaugrana. After knocking the Spanish side out of the Europa League last season, the Germans had the chance to reflect on their historic victory against the current La Liga leaders.

Frankfurt uploaded a picture from their 2-0 second-leg triumph at the Camp Nou in April 2022 on their official Spanish-language Twitter account with the comment, "Esta fiesta blanca ya la vimos..." This might be translated as "It's celebration time for the white team; we've seen this movie before"