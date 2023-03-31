Barcelona will visit Elche in a game valid for the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

It will be a duel between the two extremes of the standings. Two teams that need points, but of course for very different reasons and goals than the other. On the Elche side, they urgently need to start obtaining points since they are last and far from the last team that would be saving themselves. They have 13 points compared to Espanyol's 27.

It is clear that the victories must come, although in this game perhaps it is best to look for a tie since their rivals will be Barcelona, the leaders by a wide difference. The Catalan team comes from beating Real Madrid in "El Clasico" with which they now have a 12-point difference. And although it seems that everything is already defined, there are still 12 games ahead in which anything could happen. And Barcelona do not want to have unpleasant surprises.

Elche vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 2)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 2)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 2)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 2)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 2)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 2)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 2)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Elche vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, Canal+ Premium

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Football, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

