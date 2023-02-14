The Twitter CEO is ‘monitoring’ the situation at Manchester United and could make a bid for the club in the range of $5.4 billion.

Elon Musk loves to take risks and shake up the landscape, he did it with cars, he is doing it on Twitter, and now he might be getting involved in Premier League soccer. According to various reports, one of the world’s wealthiest people may make a bid to buy Manchester United.

After more than a decade under Joel and Avram Glazer as owners, the shaky and oftentimes toxic relationship between owners and fans looks to finally be coming to an end. Under the Glazer’s many former players and supporters have criticized the little investment the owners have made to improve the club.

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Piers Morgan before the World Cup, the lack of modern-day infrastructure was one of the Portuguese international’s key points on the state of the club. Now with Manchester United up for sale and at an estimated value of 4-7 billion dollars, Elon Musk could step in.

Details of an Elon Musk takeover of Manchester United

At the moment, what has been reported by The Mirror is that a bid of $5.4 billion could be made by Musk’s camp. The bid may arrive before the Friday deadline for all potential buyers.

Musk is reported to have a net worth of $187.5 billion and stated that Manchester United was his “fav team as a kid”, while an investment group from Qatar and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are also interested in purchasing the legendary club.

Manchester United, despite their sporting decline, is still one of the biggest sports properties in the world, whose brand has reached markets like the United States, Asia, and Africa.