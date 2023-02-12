After an extraordinary season as the new star of Manchester City, Erling Haaland could miss the most important stretch of the year.

Manchester City don't want to give up in the race for the Premier League. After a huge victory over Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola and his players are just three points behind Arsenal. The Citizens are very much alive in the three major competitions: Champions League, Premier League and the FA Cup.

However, these days have been very difficult for Manchester City after the scandal regarding the financial fair play. The Premier League made strong accusations stating the club had breached the rules at least a hundred times during a nine-year period (2009-2018).

Now, another unfortunate event might derail Manchester City's hopes. Erling Haaland has scored 25 goals in the Premier League (31 overall), but he might be out in the most important strectch of the season.

Erling Haaland could miss Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League

Erling Haaland was substituted at halftime with an apparent thigh injury during the Premier League's game between Manchester City and Aston Villa. Julian Alvarez took his place.

Next Wednesday, Manchester City visit Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in a game which could define the future champion of the Premier League. Right now, Pep Guardiola's team are just three points behind the Gunners and the two matches between them are still on the calendar.

Furthermore, on February 22, Manchester City face RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League. It's important to remember that they have never won this competition and Erling Haaland was brought especially to achieve this long awaited goal.