From a strict diet to a whole process when it comes to sleeping, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is doing it all for his productivity.

Erling Haaland is a beast, and he is on beast mode in the Premier League, 39 goals in 36 games is simply jaw dropping. Especially that some pundits thought Haaland was going to “struggle” in the Premier League.

Besides the goal tally, Haaland has found ways to play off his teammates and be a major offensive threat in almost every attack. At only 22 years of age, Haaland is set to break many records in his career.

Now in a Sun article, Haaland exposed his strict sleeping regimen, the Manchester City striker is said to take his sleeping “very seriously”.

Erling Haaland’s sleeping process

Erling Haaland considers sleeping, “the most important thing in life", in order to be at a top level, the Norwegian international has a method to maximize his sleeping.

Haaland uses orange-tinted, blue-light glasses, which he wears before going to sleep. At around 10 or 10:30 PM he turns off all electronic devices, and wears an Oura Ring that measures sleep quality, temperature trends, stress, and heart rate.

Once getting his necessary sleep Haaland’s alarm to wake up consists of the Champions League theme!