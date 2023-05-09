Even though he could reunite with former teammate Lionel Messi next season, an FC Barcelona legend has reportedly decided to leave the club this summer.

Things have completely changed for FC Barcelona this season. Not only are the Cules just one step away from winning their first LaLiga title in years, but they're also hopeful of bringing back Lionel Messi in the summer.

The Argentine superstar is heading into the final months of his contract at PSG, and it doesn't look like he'll stay in the French capital for much longer. Two years after leaving the Camp Nou in tears, Messi could return to the place where it all began.

While many at the Catalan club may be excited about this possibility, not everyone seems to be completely touched about it. In fact, a club legend who spent many seasons with Messi would leave Barça regardless of his potential return.

Report: Sergio Busquets won't reunite with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

According to Marca, Sergio Busquets has decided to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. The veteran midfielder's contract is up in June, and even though Xavi Hernandez wants him to stay, he wouldn't sign a new deal.

At 34 (he turns 35 in July), Busquets reportedly sees this as a great opportunity to leave the club on good terms before his production decreases and fans get tired of him. The club also wanted him to take a huge pay cut, though money wouldn't be the reason he leaves.

Not even the hypothetical return of Messi would make Busquets change his mind, as he seems to believe this is the right moment to call it a career at Barca. What's next for him remains to be seen, but the Spaniard has been linked with a potential move to MLS or Saudi Arabia.