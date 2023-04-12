The United States, Canada, and Mexico will all play host to the next edition of the World Cup in 2026. Find out which countries have already qualified for the tournament.

For the 23rd time, the national teams of the member associations of FIFA will compete for the title of World Cup winner in 2026. North American cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States will all play home to the event, which will run from a date in June until July 19, 2026.

Argentina are the reigning champion at the moment, having won the previous 2022 edition. This tournament will be the first to include 48 teams, up from the previous high of 32. This is the first time that three countries have jointly hosted a tournament.

Five sites are situated in the eastern third of the nation (despite FIFA's interpretation of Atlanta), three are in the middle third, and three more are in the western part of the United States. Toronto and Vancouver are the first Canadian cities to host World Cup games. Mexico City and Guadalajara will host the World Cup for the third time (1970 and 1986), while Monterrey will do so for the second time.

World Cup 2026: Qualified countries

According to the rules for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, all three host nations will be given guaranteed spots in the tournament. Due to their status as co-hosts, the United States are guaranteed a spot in the next World Cup in Qatar, where they will attempt to improve upon their previous Round of 16 showing.

Meanwhile, Mexico will host the World Cup in 2026 for the third time, after 1970 and 1986. This makes El Tri the most-hosted team in World Cup history. Canada will round up the trio of hosts, and this will be the first time in their history that they have competed in consecutive tournaments. In 1986 and 2022, their only prior appearances in the tournament, they were eliminated in the group stage without ever having won a game.

AFC have eight teams, CAF have nine, CONCACAF have six, CONMEBOL have six, OFC have one, and UEFA have 16. The quota covers 46 of the 48 teams taking part. Six teams will compete in a play-off competition to determine the remaining two berths.